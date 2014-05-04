Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-09-2017, 06:00 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 12
Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
Selling stuff that sits in the safe. This is an old stock, never fired, winchester model 70 FWT in .280 rem.

Talley lightweights, lapped.
4.5-14x40 leupold VX3 with CDS
Never fired, new old stock.
Excellent wood
Not rare, but not common in .280 remington

Text is best for pics, or email.

Gun only: $950
Scope: $450

Package: $1250

open to offers. ship to ffl only. prices include shipping.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Wts/Dakota 76 classic rifle 300 win mag | Custom 300 Win Mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC