Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
03-09-2017, 06:00 PM
Landscaper
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 12
Fs: Winchester model 70 fwt .280 rem. Rare!
Selling stuff that sits in the safe. This is an old stock, never fired, winchester model 70 FWT in .280 rem.
Talley lightweights, lapped.
4.5-14x40 leupold VX3 with CDS
Never fired, new old stock.
Excellent wood
Not rare, but not common in .280 remington
Text is best for pics, or email.
Gun only: $950
Scope: $450
Package: $1250
open to offers. ship to ffl only. prices include shipping.
