Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-18-2017, 07:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 265
FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06
Another great hunting rifle for a budget.
Gun is in 95% condition, very nice.

Has open sights if preferred.

Located in Idaho $475 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06-20170518_173709.jpg   FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06-20170518_173717.jpg  

FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06-20170518_173723.jpg   FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06-20170518_173755.jpg  

FS: Winchester 70 Westerner 30-06-20170518_173804.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom 26 nosler | FS: Remington 700 CDL 300 WM w/ Leupold »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC