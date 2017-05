FS. Win M70 300 RUM

Built on new M70 CRF receiver.

Lilja 1-10 26 Match HV SSF barrel ,Vais brake

HS PST054 stock.bedded

trigger set at 2.5lbs

Baer bases

Well under 100rnds fired.

Work done by the late Jerry Siminson.



$1700 (shipped) For rifle ,bipod, Baer bases and 30mm rings.

Also,will include the reloading supplies

Redding Deluxe die set and Mixed New Nosler and Rem brass.



