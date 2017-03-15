Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Walther PPQ 40 S&W
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: Walther PPQ 40 S&W
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-15-2017, 09:34 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Billings, MT
Posts: 337
FS: Walther PPQ 40 S&W
I am selling an excellent, near mint, Walther PPQ M2. It has fired less than 50 rounds. Barrel smileys are only starting to appear. It comes with two mags. It is very accurate and has, in my opinion, the best trigger on the market. I need $450 shipped and insured. I have a brand new, still in package, set of Meprolight TruDot Sure Shot tritium night sights that I will include for an additional $50. So, $450 shipped and insured for the pistol, $500 shipped and insured with nigh sights. Trade value is $7,937.43.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Tikka T3 Hunter Stainless Fluted 260 Remington - Brand New in Box | Custom 338 RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:07 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC