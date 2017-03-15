FS: Walther PPQ 40 S&W

I am selling an excellent, near mint, Walther PPQ M2. It has fired less than 50 rounds. Barrel smileys are only starting to appear. It comes with two mags. It is very accurate and has, in my opinion, the best trigger on the market. I need $450 shipped and insured. I have a brand new, still in package, set of Meprolight TruDot Sure Shot tritium night sights that I will include for an additional $50. So, $450 shipped and insured for the pistol, $500 shipped and insured with nigh sights. Trade value is $7,937.43.