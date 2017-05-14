FS Varmint AR Upper only or Rifle























This is an upper I bought newly built without BCG or charging handle a couple yrs ago. It's an 18" barrel 1/8 twist 5.56. It shoots 69gr Sierra hpbt reloads under 1" as u can see in the pics. The BCG is a Daniel Defense and the charging handle is a Bravo company. The barrel says "R Guns" but I'm honestly not sure if it's the barrel brand or gunsmith that built it. Less than 200 rds down the barrel. I'm asking $500 OBO shipped. If interested in the rifle without scope and rings, I'll sell for $850 OBO. It's a Spikes Tactical lower with a two stage Rock River trigger and hogue grip. Let me know if you have any questions.