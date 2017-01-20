     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Used Glock 17 gen 4 with mods
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: Used Glock 17 gen 4 with mods
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-20-2017, 01:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 328
FS: Used Glock 17 gen 4 with mods
Hello,



Selling my used Glock 17 Gen 4. The gun has a factory glock barrel but has been TiN coated (gold in color). Gun also has a set of Dawson Precision sights installed. Fiber optic red in front with black rear. Also has factory Glock extended slide stop. The gun is in great shape and has about 600 rounds down the barrel. I would rate condition 9 out of 10, I don't see any blemishes in the finish, but as it is used, it might have a few minor imperfections I haven't found.



The gun includes the factory case, beavertail and regular backstrap kit, and three new magpul Gl9 17 round magazines (two have been opened, but are new, the other one is sealed).



Asking $510 shipped if your FFL accepts from an individual or $535 if the gun must be shipped from an FFL. If you cannot own this firearm in your location, do not bid.



Any questions, ask.



Jeremy











__________________
Jeremy
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTT- NIB Savage Axis- Stainless- 30-06 with 3x9 Scope | LH Eliseo RTM/Pierce .338 NM+.308 Bolt etc. »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:31 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC