FS: Used Glock 17 gen 4 with mods







Selling my used Glock 17 Gen 4. The gun has a factory glock barrel but has been TiN coated (gold in color). Gun also has a set of Dawson Precision sights installed. Fiber optic red in front with black rear. Also has factory Glock extended slide stop. The gun is in great shape and has about 600 rounds down the barrel. I would rate condition 9 out of 10, I don't see any blemishes in the finish, but as it is used, it might have a few minor imperfections I haven't found.







The gun includes the factory case, beavertail and regular backstrap kit, and three new magpul Gl9 17 round magazines (two have been opened, but are new, the other one is sealed).







Asking $510 shipped if your FFL accepts from an individual or $535 if the gun must be shipped from an FFL. If you cannot own this firearm in your location, do not bid.







Any questions, ask.







Jeremy























