FS Unfired Springfield Armory M1A Price Reduction I am lowering my price on a standard version unfired Springfield Armory M1A 7.62/308 Nato rifle.



New price is $1200.00 shipped to lower 48

Rifle has 22" barrel

Green synthetic stock

1 10rd magazine furnished

Standard sights

Sling swivels



Rifle is excellent, no marks, blemishes, or any defects.

Rifle has been garage kept (safe)

Sorry about no pics, but I don't have the software, nor do I own a smartphone.



I do have a unoiled leather Springfield Armory sling that is new and 20rd Springfield & Checkmate magazines that are new at additional cost.



I accept USPS money orders only. I ship from my FFL to buyers FFL only.

You must be legal age to purchase and legal to purchase in your state. I will not sell to residents of certain states, jurisdictions, or DC.



PM if interested or have questions