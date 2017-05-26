Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Unfired Springfield Armory M1A Price Reduction
05-26-2017
FS Unfired Springfield Armory M1A Price Reduction
I am lowering my price on a standard version unfired Springfield Armory M1A 7.62/308 Nato rifle.

New price is $1200.00 shipped to lower 48
Rifle has 22" barrel
Green synthetic stock
1 10rd magazine furnished
Standard sights
Sling swivels

Rifle is excellent, no marks, blemishes, or any defects.
Rifle has been garage kept (safe)
Sorry about no pics, but I don't have the software, nor do I own a smartphone.

I do have a unoiled leather Springfield Armory sling that is new and 20rd Springfield & Checkmate magazines that are new at additional cost.

I accept USPS money orders only. I ship from my FFL to buyers FFL only.
You must be legal age to purchase and legal to purchase in your state. I will not sell to residents of certain states, jurisdictions, or DC.

PM if interested or have questions
