FS Unfired Auto-Ordnance 30 Carbine Selling my unfired Kahr-Arms Auto-Ordnance 30 Carbine rifle.

Rifle is in as new condition. It is safe kept and only comes out to be wiped down. There are no marks, defects or blemishes of any kind.



Rifle comes equipped with 3 new 15rd Auto-Ordnance magazines, a new web sling w/oiler can of the era, and 4 50rd boxes of 110gr FMJ ammo.



I don't have pics, but that is not saying I can't provide you with them.

I just need my wife to take them, get them developed, and then send them to interested party's.



Price is $600. firm plus $30.00 shipping from my FFL to buyers FFL. I'm not accepting any trades.



Contact if interested.



