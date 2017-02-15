FS: Tikka T3 300WM $550 face to face or $575 shipped to your FFL. Posted elsewhere and sold to first "I'll take it" or PM timestamp.







Up for sale is a Tikka T3 in 300WinMag. I bought this rifle with the intentions of building a 7Saum on it, but other items have come up. I am the second owner, the first owner said he put less than 20 down the tube. I haven't fired it at all. Comes with the factory stock, Factory Tikka rings, and the factory box. I bought a Yo Dave Trigger spring that will come with it, but I have not installed it. Gun is in excellent condition with no pitting or rusting. Bore appears to be clean, and stock has no major scratches or dings. Pictures below. Price is. Posted elsewhere and sold to first "I'll take it" or PM timestamp.