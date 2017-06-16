FS/T: AIAX 308 With 6.5 Creedmoor Barrel Including Extras and Options



2012 vintage 308 with a factory barrel. Well maintained, does not have anything beyond normal marks from use (brass marks, marks around magazine well).



I also have a new, never fired 6.5 Creed barrel from Accuracy Ordinance. Its a Bartlein 8 twist with the muzzle threaded 5/8-24.



I have lots of other stuff that can be purchased if someone wants a ready to shoot system:

Scopes, NF, MK4 6.5-20

Lots of ammo (cases of factory 6.5 AMAX, cases of 308 Superformance Match, bulk M118LR, Sako Subsonic)

Shooting bags

Etc.



The rifle needs to sell first, after it's gone I'll be happy to sell any accessories the buyer of the rifle didn't want.



All prices shipped



Rifle as a 308 - $4050

Rifle as a 6.5 - $4295

Bipod - $200 (these are $280 retail)

6.5 Barrel - $525 (these are $650 from AO)

Action wrench - $115 (I just paid $135+ shipping for this)

Custom Pelican Storm case - $200 (these are $335 from Mile High)

Leupold MK4 6.5-25 mil-dot with MK4 steel rings - $900



Feel free to mix and match as you please. The more you buy the better deal I'm willing to give.



I'm open to trades but would like to have some cash coming my way. I'd consider a full trade if it was a no-brainer deal.



If you want to discuss adding other optics or ammo, we can do that separately.



































