FS: Stiller Spectre S/A $975 shipped
06-15-2017
Stanwood, WA
FS: Stiller Spectre S/A $975 shipped
I have a Stiller Spectre S/A w/ 308 boltface for sale. The action had a Benchmark 243 barrel on it for 50 rounds. Comes with the integral 20moa rail as well as the pinned recoil lug from Stiller. Action and bolt lugs have copper anti-seize coated on them and can be removed easily. Barrel was taken off and put on another action with the intention of making this a 6.5 Creedmoor. Barrel install and takeoff were done by Benchmark Barrels. I ended up buying an AIAE in 6.5 Creed so I have no use for this action.

My asking price for the Spectre Action to your FFL is $975 shipped. Will be shipped via USPS flat rate priority mail.





