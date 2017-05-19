FS: Stiller Spectre action & Huber trigger Up for sale is a Stiller Spectre short action. Has 50 rounds of 243 under its belt and still looks brand new. Has an integral 20moa rail and a pinned recoil lig, all stock from Stiller. New price is $1315, I am selling mine for $1150 shipped to your FFL. Picks can be sent via text or email.



Also available is a Huber 2 stage trigger, upper right safety and no bolt release for $275 shipped or $250 when combined with the action.



Sold to first I'll take it or PM timestamp. Posted elsewhere. Payment via USPS money order or Paypal F&F. Shipped via USPS flat rate w/ tracking.