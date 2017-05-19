Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Stiller Spectre action & Huber trigger
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 07:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Stanwood, WA
Posts: 187
FS: Stiller Spectre action & Huber trigger
Up for sale is a Stiller Spectre short action. Has 50 rounds of 243 under its belt and still looks brand new. Has an integral 20moa rail and a pinned recoil lig, all stock from Stiller. New price is $1315, I am selling mine for $1150 shipped to your FFL. Picks can be sent via text or email.

Also available is a Huber 2 stage trigger, upper right safety and no bolt release for $275 shipped or $250 when combined with the action.

Sold to first I'll take it or PM timestamp. Posted elsewhere. Payment via USPS money order or Paypal F&F. Shipped via USPS flat rate w/ tracking.
