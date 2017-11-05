FS: Stiller 243 Proof Barreled action



Stiller Predator action

Proof wrapped 243 win barrel

- 23" / 5gr / 8tw

Jewell Trigger

Area 419 Hellfire brake

Rem 700 bottom metal, box mag, and follower



50 once fired / 50 virgin Lapua brass

Redding Comp Neck Sizer

Redding Comp Bullet Seater

Redding Type "s" Full length sizer

Redding TiNi .270" bushing

Hornady 243win modified case



Barrel has 50 rounds on it on another action. I just transplanted it to this Stiller action this morning. Headspaced perfectly with go/no go gauges. Price for entire package is $2450 shipped to your FFL. Posted elsewhere.









