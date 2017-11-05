Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Stiller 243 Proof Barreled action
Unread 05-11-2017, 05:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Stanwood, WA
Posts: 185
FS: Stiller 243 Proof Barreled action
243 Win for sale. Specs below:

Stiller Predator action
Proof wrapped 243 win barrel
- 23" / 5gr / 8tw
Jewell Trigger
Area 419 Hellfire brake
Rem 700 bottom metal, box mag, and follower

50 once fired / 50 virgin Lapua brass
Redding Comp Neck Sizer
Redding Comp Bullet Seater
Redding Type "s" Full length sizer
Redding TiNi .270" bushing
Hornady 243win modified case

Barrel has 50 rounds on it on another action. I just transplanted it to this Stiller action this morning. Headspaced perfectly with go/no go gauges. Price for entire package is $2450 shipped to your FFL. Posted elsewhere.




