FS: Savage model 110 7mm rem mag Action with bolt, barrel and trigger
02-17-2017
FS: Savage model 110 7mm rem mag Action with bolt, barrel and trigger
I have a savage model 110 7mm rem mag action with bolt, barrel and trigger in tact. I am selling it for $250. Will sell locally (Virginia) or if its out of state I can send it from my FFL to your FFL.
