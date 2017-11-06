Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Savage .223, BC Stock, CDI bottom metal, IOR, Extras
06-11-2017
FS: Savage .223, BC Stock, CDI bottom metal, IOR, Extras
I've never fired the rifle. Bought it and it's been in the safe I bought this rifle with the intention of getting started in PRS shooting but life and bills have gotten in the way. It's a nice rig.

Savage Model 11 in .223. 1/9 Twist barrel, target crown.

BC Varmint/Tactical Stock with CDI Bottom Metal (professionally inlet by CDI) and one MDT Polymer magazine.

Harris 6-9", swivel with S-Lock and aggressive feet.

Weaver picatinny rail. 20MOA I think.

Came stock pad.

IOR 10x42 Mil/Mil Excellent condition, superb optics. MP8 reticle.

TPS Low rings (Painted by previous owner.)ever since.

$1350 for everything plus shipping. I accept US Postal Money Orders or Discreet PP Friends/Family. Can provide additional feedback if needed.

Will split but only after either rifle or scope sells.

Rifle $750 plus shipping.

Scope $550 plus shipping.

PM or Email.

Thanks,

Paul













