FS: Savage .223, BC Stock, CDI bottom metal, IOR, Extras



Savage Model 11 in .223. 1/9 Twist barrel, target crown.



BC Varmint/Tactical Stock with CDI Bottom Metal (professionally inlet by CDI) and one MDT Polymer magazine.



Harris 6-9", swivel with S-Lock and aggressive feet.



Weaver picatinny rail. 20MOA I think.



Came stock pad.



IOR 10x42 Mil/Mil Excellent condition, superb optics. MP8 reticle.



TPS Low rings (Painted by previous owner.)ever since.



$1350 for everything plus shipping. I accept US Postal Money Orders or Discreet PP Friends/Family. Can provide additional feedback if needed.



Will split but only after either rifle or scope sells.



Rifle $750 plus shipping.



Scope $550 plus shipping.



PM or Email.



Thanks,



Paul



























I've never fired the rifle. Bought it and it's been in the safe I bought this rifle with the intention of getting started in PRS shooting but life and bills have gotten in the way. It's a nice rig.Savage Model 11 in .223. 1/9 Twist barrel, target crown.BC Varmint/Tactical Stock with CDI Bottom Metal (professionally inlet by CDI) and one MDT Polymer magazine.Harris 6-9", swivel with S-Lock and aggressive feet.Weaver picatinny rail. 20MOA I think.Came stock pad.IOR 10x42 Mil/Mil Excellent condition, superb optics. MP8 reticle.TPS Low rings (Painted by previous owner.)ever since.$1350 for everything plus shipping. I accept US Postal Money Orders or Discreet PP Friends/Family. Can provide additional feedback if needed.Will split but only after either rifle or scope sells.Rifle $750 plus shipping.Scope $550 plus shipping.PM or Email.Thanks,Paul