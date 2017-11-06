FS: Savage .223, BC Stock, CDI bottom metal, IOR, Extras

I've never fired the rifle. Bought it and it's been in the safe I bought this rifle with the intention of getting started in PRS shooting but life and bills have gotten in the way. It's a nice rig.
Savage Model 11 in .223. 1/9 Twist barrel, target crown.
BC Varmint/Tactical Stock with CDI Bottom Metal (professionally inlet by CDI) and one MDT Polymer magazine.
Harris 6-9", swivel with S-Lock and aggressive feet.
Weaver picatinny rail. 20MOA I think.
Came stock pad.
IOR 10x42 Mil/Mil Excellent condition, superb optics. MP8 reticle.
TPS Low rings (Painted by previous owner.)ever since.
$1350 for everything plus shipping. I accept US Postal Money Orders or Discreet PP Friends/Family. Can provide additional feedback if needed.
Will split but only after either rifle or scope sells.
Rifle $750 plus shipping.
Scope $550 plus shipping.
PM or Email.
Thanks,
Paul