Savage Model 11 in .223. Accutrigger, 1/9 twist. Bell and Carson Varmint/Tactical Stock. CDI Bottom Metal professionally inletted by CDI. One 10 round MDT magazine. Rifle only. Bipod, Scope, Rings, Stock Pad not included.Price is $650 plus shipping from my FFL to yours.I accept discrete PayPal and US Postal Money Orders only. I have verifiable feedback.Thanks,Paul