FS: Savage 110 for .338 lapua For sale: Savage 110 fcp in .338 lapua

Rifle comes in original box. Has right around 200 rounds through it. Shoots H1000 and 300 grain berger hybrids at 1/2 moa.



Comes with 24 once fired prepped and primed (cci 250) and 46 once fired lapua brass.



$1,300.00. Shipped lower 48. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



