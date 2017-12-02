Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS Sako Synthetic Stainless 300WSM
Unread 02-12-2017, 10:05 AM
FS Sako Synthetic Stainless 300WSM
Sako 85 Synthetic Stainless 300 WSM prestine condition. I bought this unfired and have only put about 50 rounds through it for load development. Shoots Barnes 168gr TTSX at 3/4 MOA. Hunted with it one time with a one shot kill. Very light, manageable and accurate gun. Includes Talley bases and original box. I have 30 rounds of handloads available with the above mentioned bullets and Norma brass loaded with 67.5gr RL17 at a COAL of 2.890. Velocity is 3210fps. Only reason for selling is to fund a custom build. The picture of the target below is canted counterclockwise for some reason as I sighted the gun in at 2.5" high at 100yds.
$1350 OBO shipped for rifle and ammo.

Thank you for looking.
