FS - Sako 75 Stainless Synthetic 7mm Rem Mag w/ Extras



Used, Excellent Condition

Sako Model 75 Stainless Synthetic 7mm Rem Mag



***Non-Key Concept locking bolt shroud*** (See Pictures)



**Rifle is a shooter with 160gr. Accubonds**



*comes with new, spare magazine (~$100 value)

*Sako Optilock bases/rings also included (~$150 value)

*shipped in hard plactic case



$925 + $50 shipped/insured CONUS Non-FFL to FFL



Not interested in trades... Thanks.



First "I'll take it"...Cross-listed



Select any picture to view picture gallery in more detail.

