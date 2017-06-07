FS: S&W 629-5 stainless 4" 44 mag

Purchased this S&W 629-5 about ten years ago second hand. Less than 300 rounds down the barrel. It is smooth as silk and looks very nice. I took the pictures with a 90mm macro lens which shows the tiniest of tiny marks. There are only very small and superficial minor scratches on the stainless exterior that could be buffed out if so desired. No box but will include an excellent fitting Galco holster. If you are not 100% happy (you will be) with the revolver, pay return shipping and a refund will be given. Will ship FFL to FFL to the lower 47. Located in Missoula. Not looking for any trades and low-ballers need not apply. If you want additional pictures, PM me your cell or email. STY FFL for $925.