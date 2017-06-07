Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: S&W 629-5 stainless 4" 44 mag
07-06-2017
MONTANA
FS: S&W 629-5 stainless 4" 44 mag
Purchased this S&W 629-5 about ten years ago second hand. Less than 300 rounds down the barrel. It is smooth as silk and looks very nice. I took the pictures with a 90mm macro lens which shows the tiniest of tiny marks. There are only very small and superficial minor scratches on the stainless exterior that could be buffed out if so desired. No box but will include an excellent fitting Galco holster. If you are not 100% happy (you will be) with the revolver, pay return shipping and a refund will be given. Will ship FFL to FFL to the lower 47. Located in Missoula. Not looking for any trades and low-ballers need not apply. If you want additional pictures, PM me your cell or email. STY FFL for $925.










07-06-2017
Fosston, MN
Re: FS: S&W 629-5 stainless 4" 44 mag
Darn it!!! I was just in Missoula this week, I would have definitely picked this up (if you would do a ftf (out of stater sale), but I have since "invested" my money into a glock g40. Let me know if you still have this in a month.
07-06-2017
MONTANA
Re: FS: S&W 629-5 stainless 4" 44 mag
Will do. Kind of a slow to sell firearms now in the heat of the summer and I am quite set on the price so I may in deed still have it a month. It is a beauty and smooth as silk. Don't really want to sell but I got to start somewhere. I typically grab the 329PD when heading out into the mts. I just now added up all firearms and my initial est was a bit low. Marty
