FS: Ruger Single Nine 22 mag









Bought this one NIB about 4 years ago. Great shooting and looks great. Probably around 200 rounds down the barrel (6 1/2"). This is a dedicated 22 mag (i.e. no 22lr cylinder offered for the single nine). Box included as well as a very nice Galco holster. Located in Missoula. Not looking for any trades and no low-ballers. Satisfaction guaranteed. Shipped FFL to FFL. STY FFL for $465.