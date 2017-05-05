Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.
05-05-2017, 11:36 AM
FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.
For sale is a never fired Ruger No.1 in .338 Win mag. It sports a 25in Barrel. The rifle is a 2007 RMEF edition with an Elk engraving, which is no 30 out of 450. Asking $1,500
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10196.jpg   FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10197.jpg  

FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10200.jpg   FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10201.jpg  

FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10204.jpg   FS Ruger No.1 .338 Win Mag.-10205.jpg  

