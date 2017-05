FS-Ruger Bisley 3 3/4" barrel 44 Mag For Sale:

Ruger special edition super Blackhawk Bisley.

Trigger and hammer spring job, rounded butt, green fiber optic front sight.

Original grips and paper work included. Just sitting in the safe. Has fired less than 20 rounds of light loads. $575 shipped. USPS money order payment.

