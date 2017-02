FS: Rock River Arms 10.5 a4 Upper I've got a like new 10.5" .223 pistol upper for sale. I bought this, tested it out to make sure it functioned. I added a blackhawk quad rail and then put it in the safe. Never even had an optic mounted on it.



Included charging handle and bolt. Just needs a lower and its ready to rock.



500.00 TYD