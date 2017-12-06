FS - Rifles Inc Strata_7mm STW



This rifle is an incredible shooter!

- Factory Nosler 175gr. ABLR ammo shoots 1/2" @ 100 yds. (See picture)

- I had the rifle cerakoted burnt bronze by Pittsburgh Cerakote. The original stamped barrel badge now blends in with the new finish (See picture)

- Timney trigger

- Warne maxima steal bases and 30mm rings (also cerakoted burnt bronze)

- 13.5" LOP

- 1" pad

- Replacement cost is ~$4,500





$2,850 Shipped Non-FFL to FFL CONUS

Ammo, dies and brass available to buyer at deep discount.

Scope is not included.

Cross-listed.

Not interested in trades at this time...Thanks.





