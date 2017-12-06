Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - Rifles Inc Strata_7mm STW
06-12-2017
FS - Rifles Inc Strata_7mm STW
Against my better judgement...I'm selling my Rifles Inc. 7mm STW

This rifle is an incredible shooter!
- Factory Nosler 175gr. ABLR ammo shoots 1/2" @ 100 yds. (See picture)
- I had the rifle cerakoted burnt bronze by Pittsburgh Cerakote. The original stamped barrel badge now blends in with the new finish (See picture)
- Timney trigger
- Warne maxima steal bases and 30mm rings (also cerakoted burnt bronze)
- 13.5" LOP
- 1" pad
- Replacement cost is ~$4,500


$2,850 Shipped Non-FFL to FFL CONUS
Ammo, dies and brass available to buyer at deep discount.
Scope is not included.
Cross-listed.
Not interested in trades at this time...Thanks.


