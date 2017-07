FS: Remington Model 700 BDL Stainless .308 with 5R Milspec For sale is a 1st gen Remington Model 700 BDL in stainless .308 with HS Precision stock(black with gray web, no palm-swell), 24" 5R Milspec barrel. Rifle has low round count(47 rounds) and comes with Seekins 0MOA picatinny rail, Burris Fullfield II 6.5-20x50 matte black scope in Burris Signature rings. Will be shipped in Winchester hard case with combo locks. Excellent condition



$1,075 Shipped with Tracking provided