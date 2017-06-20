Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
FS Remington Model 7 CDL
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
FS Remington Model 7 CDL
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-20-2017, 08:25 PM
kbox
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 6
FS Remington Model 7 CDL
NIB model 7 cdl in .243. 20" barrel. Has Leupold base and rings installed, but not fired. Does have a couple small indentions in wood from moving around in safe. $675 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Beanland 30-06 For Sale
|
Remington 700 28 nosler
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:40 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC