FS Remington Model 7 CDL
Unread 06-20-2017, 08:25 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 6
FS Remington Model 7 CDL
NIB model 7 cdl in .243. 20" barrel. Has Leupold base and rings installed, but not fired. Does have a couple small indentions in wood from moving around in safe. $675 shipped.
