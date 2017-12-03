FS: Remington 700 VSSF (Sendero) 22-250

I am selling a Remington 700 VSSF (S.A. Sendero) in 22-250. The rifle is in good shape and I will tell you what I know. I got this in a multi-gun trade about a year ago and have never fired it. It has several (5 or 6) minor knicks and scrapes that I have tried to capture in multiple pictures. I don't think the guy took very good care of it as it did have light surface rust starting in a few spots. I cleaned it up. The stock, when it came to me, was covered in camo tape. I removed it and the adhesive. There is still residue that is not sticky, it has just caused discoloration to where the whole stock now looks dirty all the time. I didn't care since I was going to Krylon it if I kept it. It will come with a set of 30MM Leupold rings. They had some rust on them that I cleaned up also. This rifle is not mint; but, it is not a piece of crap either. I am pricing it accordingly at $765 shipped and insured.