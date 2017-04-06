Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Fs: Remington 700 vs - .17 rem. - extremely rare
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Fs: Remington 700 vs - .17 rem. - extremely rare
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 02:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 24
Fs: Remington 700 vs - .17 rem. - extremely rare
I have for sale a very rare Remington 700 VS Stainless in .17 Remington. It is brand new in the box & has a heavy 26" barrel.

This is a non-catalogued dealer exclusive gun made somewhere between 1997 & 2002 and there were only 250 made. Information on these rifles are very hard to find because of being a special made firearm.

Asking $1475.00 shipped with insurance to someone on LRH online. Shipping is by UPS ground to the lower 48.

This price is cheaper than the price listed on gun broker. I do not know how to post pictures but I have 40 pictures at my GB listing.

If interested, please go to Gun Broker & in the search box type in the auction number, 653139307, & it will take you to the listing.

Please read the description on GB to see all the formal policies pertaining to the firearm & shipping policies.

This is a very nice very rare firearm. I'll leave my email address below for any questions you may have. Thank you,

Jim D----
EMAIL: danielj2222@gmail.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Rock River X-1 AR15 | 20 VarTarg Barrel Block Gun New Build »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC