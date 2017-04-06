Fs: Remington 700 vs - .17 rem. - extremely rare I have for sale a very rare Remington 700 VS Stainless in .17 Remington. It is brand new in the box & has a heavy 26" barrel.



This is a non-catalogued dealer exclusive gun made somewhere between 1997 & 2002 and there were only 250 made. Information on these rifles are very hard to find because of being a special made firearm.



Asking $1475.00 shipped with insurance to someone on LRH online. Shipping is by UPS ground to the lower 48.



This price is cheaper than the price listed on gun broker. I do not know how to post pictures but I have 40 pictures at my GB listing.



If interested, please go to Gun Broker & in the search box type in the auction number, 653139307, & it will take you to the listing.



Please read the description on GB to see all the formal policies pertaining to the firearm & shipping policies.



This is a very nice very rare firearm. I'll leave my email address below for any questions you may have. Thank you,



Jim D----

EMAIL: danielj2222@gmail.com