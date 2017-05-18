Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Remington 700 Stainless 300 WM
05-18-2017, 07:01 PM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 265
FS: Remington 700 Stainless 300 WM
Great hunting rifle, very little use less than 60rds fired.
Stainless ADL.
Or this would make a great donor rifle
Located in Idaho
$475.00 shipped or best reasonable offer
