Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 11:50 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 58
FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom
For Sale:

Remington 700 SS 300 Remington Ultra Magnum Sendero custom. Rifle has a Hart 12 twist barrel that measures .890 at the muzzle; 26.5 w/o brake, 28 w/ brake. Muzzle brake has ports on the sides/top and none on the bottom. Rifle has a Timney adjustable trigger. The action has been trued and has a thick recoil lug installed. Rifle comes with a Weaver picatiny scope base. Barreled action is bedded in a HS Precision stock. All work was done by Richard King in Arlington, TX. Rifle has a Mathews Fabrication adjustable cheek rest. I have put approximately 120 through it and I dont believe the previous owner shot it much, as the rifling looks very good. Rifle shoots 168-185 grain bullets very well. Rifle weighs 11lbs 2oz.

Asking $850 plus $40 for shipping from an individual

Can email more pictures

Not looking for any trades

Ad listed on other sites
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-1.jpg   FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-2.jpg  

FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-3.jpg   FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-4.jpg  

FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-5.jpg   FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-6.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-16-2017, 11:51 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 58
Re: FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom
More pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-7.jpg   FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom-8.jpg  

Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Mint Remington 700 300 RUM (2005 Action) | Titanium 6.5 SAUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC