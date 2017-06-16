FS Remington 700 SS 300 RUM Sendero Custom For Sale:



Remington 700 SS 300 Remington Ultra Magnum Sendero custom. Rifle has a Hart 12 twist barrel that measures .890 at the muzzle; 26.5 w/o brake, 28 w/ brake. Muzzle brake has ports on the sides/top and none on the bottom. Rifle has a Timney adjustable trigger. The action has been trued and has a thick recoil lug installed. Rifle comes with a Weaver picatiny scope base. Barreled action is bedded in a HS Precision stock. All work was done by Richard King in Arlington, TX. Rifle has a Mathews Fabrication adjustable cheek rest. I have put approximately 120 through it and I dont believe the previous owner shot it much, as the rifling looks very good. Rifle shoots 168-185 grain bullets very well. Rifle weighs 11lbs 2oz.



Asking $850 plus $40 for shipping from an individual



Can email more pictures



Not looking for any trades



