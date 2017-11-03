FS Remington 700 Kreiger barrel 7 rum, Manners, Calvin elite I have a Remington 700 with a Kreiger Barrel chambered in 7 RUM. The barrel is spiral fluted 26". The bolt is spiral fluted with M16 conversion done. Calvin elite trigger. Manners t5a with mini chassis l with 1 magazine has forward rail installed dessert sage mold. Wei bad shell holster. I will take $2000 for whole setup up shipped. I will split up the stock for barreled action. $1250 Barreled action. $850 stock and mag. I do not no the smith that did the barreled action. I was told buy the guy I bought it from it is very accurate.



I am open to trades for Night force NSX 5.5-22 MOA or G7, March 3-25X42 MOA, High end ranging binos. Might be interested in other stuff just ask.







