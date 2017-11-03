FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix

I have a real nice Remington 700 in 6.5 saum. The rifle was built by smith out in Utah. Here are the specs.
Rem 700 stainless action
New PTG bolt
Bartlein 3B fluted 24" 6.5 saum 4S no neck turn
Manners EHSL
Rifle basix trigger
Guy that built it said he shot milk jugs out to 1000 yds. He said less than 80 rounds down range. I have a copy of the reamer used and a box of ammo he was shooting out of the rifle. Rifle is cerakote sniper gray. $1600 shipped
Guy Name Richard Hamilton. He owns 2 Machine shops out in Utah. He built the rifle for his hunting rifle. I have a proof research carbon, lone peak TI action build going on now and this is getting sold. He said he had shot a few milk jugs at 1000 yds with it.