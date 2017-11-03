Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
  #1  
03-11-2017, 08:36 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,110
FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
I have a real nice Remington 700 in 6.5 saum. The rifle was built by smith out in Utah. Here are the specs.

Rem 700 stainless action
New PTG bolt
Bartlein 3B fluted 24" 6.5 saum 4S no neck turn
Manners EHSL
Rifle basix trigger

Guy that built it said he shot milk jugs out to 1000 yds. He said less than 80 rounds down range. I have a copy of the reamer used and a box of ammo he was shooting out of the rifle. Rifle is cerakote sniper gray. $1600 shipped
Attached Thumbnails
FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3053.jpg   FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3054.jpg  

FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3055.jpg   FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3056.jpg  

FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3057.jpg   FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix-img_3058.jpg  

  #2  
03-11-2017, 09:00 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 22
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
Do you know what it weighs?
Thanks.
  #3  
03-11-2017, 09:10 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,110
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
7 lb 8 oz as pictured. I have Talley lightweights in either 1" or 30MM
  #4  
03-11-2017, 09:39 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 296
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
1-8 twist? What bullet he shoot out of it? Very nice looking rifle!
  #5  
03-11-2017, 09:48 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,110
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
1-8.5 twist 140 breger VLD hunters 61gr of H1000
  #6  
03-11-2017, 09:57 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
Who was the Smith that built it? Did you ever shoot the rifle, and if so, what kind of accuracy? Where are you located? Thanks
  #7  
03-11-2017, 10:31 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,110
Re: FS Remington 700 6.5 SAUM bartlein, manners SL rifle basix
Guy Name Richard Hamilton. He owns 2 Machine shops out in Utah. He built the rifle for his hunting rifle. I have a proof research carbon, lone peak TI action build going on now and this is getting sold. He said he had shot a few milk jugs at 1000 yds with it.
