FS: Remington 700 308 Selling a trade rifle I received in trade a few years ago. I have fired it very little.

Has a 24' heavy barrel in a Bell & Carlson A5 stock, it also has a three port muzzle brake

Factory Remington trigger.

Shot sub 1/2moa with 168gr MK

Rifle started as a VS with the HS Precision stock with the smoke colored over the bolt jeweling. Overall rifle is very nice, 90% condition.



FFL to FFL $900 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger