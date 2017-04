FS: Remington 40x Targetmaster Cleaning out my safe and clearing out a few rifles.



This rifle is in great shape, 90% condition plus. Rifling is perfect, stock has a few minor scratches.



Stainless barrel is 27 1/4 long, all 40X are short action, single shot

1:9.25 twist 7mm Remington Mag



Would send a set of Redding 7mm RM Bushing Dies ( no bushings) and 50 pieces of 1x & 2x fired brass with sale of rifle.



