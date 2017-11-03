|
FS: Rem 700 SA - RW Snyder - AICS 1.5 - 308 - $1950 shipped
less then 100 rounds shot through the rifle. Shoots great. I just shoot my AI AT more.
Specs below
All work done by RW Snyder
Remington 700 SA trued and blueprinted, with 20 MOA rail
Bartlein Rem Varmint barrel 26", 1:11.25 twist, threaded 5/8-24 Thunderbeast 30BA brake
Timney 510 trigger set to 2.5 lbs
AICS 1.5 with AI thumb screws, 1 10rnd mag included
scope, sphur mount, bipod, spigiot and sling not included
price is shipped from me to your ffl, ffl must accept from an individual.
paypal (gift) or usps mo only - No trades please, and I'd like to keep it together.
pics will be posted shortly