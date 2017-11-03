FS: Rem 700 SA - RW Snyder - AICS 1.5 - 308 - $1950 shipped less then 100 rounds shot through the rifle. Shoots great. I just shoot my AI AT more.



Specs below

All work done by RW Snyder

Remington 700 SA trued and blueprinted, with 20 MOA rail

Bartlein Rem Varmint barrel 26", 1:11.25 twist, threaded 5/8-24 Thunderbeast 30BA brake

Timney 510 trigger set to 2.5 lbs

AICS 1.5 with AI thumb screws, 1 10rnd mag included



scope, sphur mount, bipod, spigiot and sling not included



price is shipped from me to your ffl, ffl must accept from an individual.



paypal (gift) or usps mo only - No trades please, and I'd like to keep it together.



pics will be posted shortly