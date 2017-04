FS Rem 700 5R 308 Magpul stock

It sits in a Magpul stock with the following options, detachable magazine, spacers and adapter to convert to BDL floorplate if you so choose.

Comes with one 5 rd Magpul AICS style magazine.

Barrel has been professionally shortened to 22" with a recessed target crown.



Rifle shoots sub 3/4 MOA with Federal 168 gr Match ammunition



$995.00 plus shipping









Excellent condition Rem 700 5R rifle.It sits in a Magpul stock with the following options, detachable magazine, spacers and adapter to convert to BDL floorplate if you so choose.Comes with one 5 rd Magpul AICS style magazine.Barrel has been professionally shortened to 22" with a recessed target crown.Rifle shoots sub 3/4 MOA with Federal 168 gr Match ammunition$995.00 plus shipping __________________

NRA Life Member

Charter Member NRA Golden Eagles