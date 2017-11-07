Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Rem 700 243, Zeiss, B&C Medalist
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS: Rem 700 243, Zeiss, B&C Medalist
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-11-2017, 10:48 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: MONTANA
Posts: 140
FS: Rem 700 243, Zeiss, B&C Medalist
Rem 700 243, B&C Medalist stock, 15 MOA base and Zeiss 4.5-14x44 Conquest (elevation turret, Zplex and box). Guessing less than 500 rounds. This is a bona fide 1/2 to 3/4 MOA with 75gr Vmax. I shoot this one to 1000 yards with consistent hits and have verified all distances out to 1000 yards. Sling not included. Located in Missoula. Private to FFL. $995 to your FFL (AK additional shipping).

0H6A4241.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4235.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4236.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4237.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4238.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4239.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4240.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4242.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
0H6A4243.jpg by MartyinMontana, on Flickr
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Savage custom 280 AI (Darkeagle Custom) | WTS custom carbon barreled 6.5 GAP 4s »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:26 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC