FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI

Broughton 5C #4 Fluted @ 26”, chambered in 6.5-06AI 40*, w/ Harrell's Radial Brake (thread cap included)

MCMillan Hunter Stock (glass bedded)

Jewell Trigger set at 2.2#

BDL bottom metal

Cerakoted



Rifle built by RBros Rifles, Elma, WA. Barrel. Approx 180 shots fired. Rifle will shoot in the .3's with multiple loads- load data included with gun. Gun weighs right at 10# on bathroom scale w/ optics. Selling to fund a new build.











Gun only with rings, Redding dies & brass (27 pcs of formed & 145 pcs virgin Norma 25-06 brass) - $2,550 shipped to your FFL



