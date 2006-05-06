Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI
Unread 05-21-2017, 09:49 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 12
FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI
Borden Timberline Action, Talley Rings (lapped)
Broughton 5C #4 Fluted @ 26”, chambered in 6.5-06AI 40*, w/ Harrell's Radial Brake (thread cap included)
MCMillan Hunter Stock (glass bedded)
Jewell Trigger set at 2.2#
BDL bottom metal
Cerakoted

Rifle built by RBros Rifles, Elma, WA. Barrel. Approx 180 shots fired. Rifle will shoot in the .3's with multiple loads- load data included with gun. Gun weighs right at 10# on bathroom scale w/ optics. Selling to fund a new build.

FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI-img_1257.jpg
FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI-img_1253.jpg
FS RBros Custom 6.5-06AI-img_1254.jpg

Gun only with rings, Redding dies & brass (27 pcs of formed & 145 pcs virgin Norma 25-06 brass) - $2,550 shipped to your FFL

Gun with SWFA SS 3-15x42mm FFP scope (Custom Turret Systems ballistic turret tape included), dies & brass - $2950 shipped to your FFL
