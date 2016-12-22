FS - R700 6.5x 47L



I am selling what has been my favorite rifle for 10 years , first custom rifle, and a total safe queen. Remington 700 SS action trued and barreled by RW Snyder. McGowen #6 contour 1:8" @ 26". All stainless. Jewell trigger at about 2lbs. Stock is complete custom, built, bedded and polished by Ray Bowman in Greensborough, NC of Precision Rifle and Tool. Has a steel BDL trigger guard and a rare earth magnet in the adj. cheek hardware. The comb will remove for cleaning and re-install without adjustment.This is a very nicely put together rifle. I have shot regularly in the .1's with 130 VLD's and IMR 4350\. Averaged about 2800fps. Total of 343rds on it. *Pictured is a rare 3x12 S&B PMII. It has a single turn 23 MRAD turret in .2 MRAD adj. I had Schmidt install an H30 reticle. Very unique little scope. Pictured are TPS steel rings on a Larue 0 MOA(no bias, not a typo) pic. rail. This combo has been so accurate I have adjusted fire at 500m and been able to walk downrange and measure in centimeters the perfect .5 mrad adjustment.*$4000 shipped for both rifle and scope*or $2000 each separated. Bipod not included.