     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page FS - R700 6.5x 47L
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

FS - R700 6.5x 47L
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 07:05 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 20
FS - R700 6.5x 47L
I am selling what has been my favorite rifle for 10 years , first custom rifle, and a total safe queen. Remington 700 SS action trued and barreled by RW Snyder. McGowen #6 contour 1:8" @ 26". All stainless. Jewell trigger at about 2lbs. Stock is complete custom, built, bedded and polished by Ray Bowman in Greensborough, NC of Precision Rifle and Tool. Has a steel BDL trigger guard and a rare earth magnet in the adj. cheek hardware. The comb will remove for cleaning and re-install without adjustment.

This is a very nicely put together rifle. I have shot regularly in the .1's with 130 VLD's and IMR 4350\. Averaged about 2800fps. Total of 343rds on it. *Pictured is a rare 3x12 S&B PMII. It has a single turn 23 MRAD turret in .2 MRAD adj. I had Schmidt install an H30 reticle. Very unique little scope. Pictured are TPS steel rings on a Larue 0 MOA(no bias, not a typo) pic. rail. This combo has been so accurate I have adjusted fire at 500m and been able to walk downrange and measure in centimeters the perfect .5 mrad adjustment.*

$4000 shipped for both rifle and scope*or $2000 each separated. Bipod not included.

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS - R700 243 AI custom | Savage 10FCP-SR 6.5 Creedmoor »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:45 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC