FS - R700 243 AI custom



My plan was to shoot 95gr Nosler BT's, SST's, and Berger HVLD's, and 75gr VMAX's. I shot Hornady Superformance 95gr SST's for hunting season and FF'd 50 pieces of Lapua brass. Killed 4 whitetail with the factory ammo and developed loads using RL17, H414, and IMR 4831 while FF'ing. Average group size was .7 MOA. 70rds total. The only defect is a small chip on the bottom of the grip, pictured below. Last photo.



$1600 shipped W/ rings. Scope not for sale.

























Up for sale is my go-to, light-caliber hunting rifle. R700 action trued, bolt fluted, barrel chambered in .243AI 40 Deg by RW Snyder. Shilen CM Match, #4 contour, 1:10", 24", plus VIAS MB. HS Precision Sendero stock, HS P Detachable Mag BM, and Rem trigger at about 3.5lbs, very nicely adjusted.My plan was to shoot 95gr Nosler BT's, SST's, and Berger HVLD's, and 75gr VMAX's. I shot Hornady Superformance 95gr SST's for hunting season and FF'd 50 pieces of Lapua brass. Killed 4 whitetail with the factory ammo and developed loads using RL17, H414, and IMR 4831 while FF'ing. Average group size was .7 MOA. 70rds total. The only defect is a small chip on the bottom of the grip, pictured below. Last photo.$1600 shipped W/ rings. Scope not for sale.