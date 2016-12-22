     close
FS - R700 243 AI custom
FS - R700 243 AI custom
Up for sale is my go-to, light-caliber hunting rifle. R700 action trued, bolt fluted, barrel chambered in .243AI 40 Deg by RW Snyder. Shilen CM Match, #4 contour, 1:10", 24", plus VIAS MB. HS Precision Sendero stock, HS P Detachable Mag BM, and Rem trigger at about 3.5lbs, very nicely adjusted.

My plan was to shoot 95gr Nosler BT's, SST's, and Berger HVLD's, and 75gr VMAX's. I shot Hornady Superformance 95gr SST's for hunting season and FF'd 50 pieces of Lapua brass. Killed 4 whitetail with the factory ammo and developed loads using RL17, H414, and IMR 4831 while FF'ing. Average group size was .7 MOA. 70rds total. The only defect is a small chip on the bottom of the grip, pictured below. Last photo.

$1600 shipped W/ rings. Scope not for sale.












    Re: FS - R700 243 AI custom
    I'll include the rings, but not the scope. Also included are 50pieces of once-fired, FF'd Lapua brass and once-fired Hornady brass. Dies sold separately; I have Redding Neck sizing die, FL die, body die, Competition seater, and a FL Type s bushing die. $200 for all the dies.
