FS Nosler Model 48 Patriot 26 Nosler For sale is a Nosler Patriot in 26 Nosler with less than 90 rds. PacNor barrel. Only been to the range 3 times so it it as brand new. Will provide a set of dies and Nosler brass. This gun is really liking 140 Bergers with US869 powder. Selling to complete a Bat/Kreiger/Jewell F-class build. 1300 plus shipping. I will post pics later today.