FS - NIB Weatherby Vanguard compact

I have a brand new Weatherby Vanguard compact model chambered in 243 for sale. Has a insert that can change the LOP from 12.5" to 13 5/8". I put a set of weaver bases on it, and put it in the safe. Comes with all the paperwork and accessories it originally came with from the factory. I moved recently and somehow I either lost the box in the move, or it's somewhere still unpacked. Either way I'm considering it gone. I paid $525 for it about 9 months ago. I'd like $450 shipped for it. Here's a link to Weatherby's site for more info: