FS: New Savage 11 lightweight hunter 6.5 Creedmoor



Purchased this rifle a few months back but decided I don't need it. It is a Savage Model 11 in 6.5 Creedmoor. The only flaw is a few fingernail marks on the stock when I removed the Savage sticker, otherwise it is new in box. The rings are NOT included. It comes with the original box.



$700 shipped to your FFL. Would prefer your FFL to accept from an individual but if its a deal breaker, I can ship from an FFL.



Any questions, ask.



Jeremy











