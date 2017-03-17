FS: MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone)



Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail

K&M Lighting Pack (Makes the trigger pull excellent)

Kydex Stock Protector/Brass Deflector

Gemtech Quickmount Flash Hider (To attach a suppressor)

Two MSAR QD sling swivels

1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine

1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine

Reprinted manual



For the rifle and the items listed above, including shipping, the cost is $1200. I am not selling any of the other items I have until the rifle sells. The buyer also has first dibs on any of the following items, that can be purchased at an additional cost, which will be negotiated between the buyer and myself. The extra items are:



Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor

Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle (Have original also)

Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail

10 new amber colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper

3 new black colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper

3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine

2 slightly used black colored 42 Rd magazines

GG&G MAD folding rear sight

GG&G Flip up front sight

Surefire 300X Tactical flashlight with mounting kit and manual

Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic in box with manual

Scopecoat protective cover for Aimpoint



The buyer can pick and choose their items or can buy it all for $2100, and I pay the shipping. I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.



Jerry





