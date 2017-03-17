FS: MSAR STG-556 (AUG Clone)

Slightly used MSAR STG-556 in .223 that I have only fired approximately 200 times without a single jam. I have had it about 5 years and bought it new but have not fired it in over 4 years. I somehow lost the original factory box and manual in a move but have a reprinted manual. Very nice rifle with the following accessories:
Rat Worx USA 15 inch top rail
K&M Lighting Pack (Makes the trigger pull excellent)
Kydex Stock Protector/Brass Deflector
Gemtech Quickmount Flash Hider (To attach a suppressor)
Two MSAR QD sling swivels
1 slightly used amber colored 20 Rd magazine
1 slightly used amber colored 10 Rd magazine
Reprinted manual
For the rifle and the items listed above, including shipping, the cost is $1200. I am not selling any of the other items I have until the rifle sells. The buyer also has first dibs on any of the following items, that can be purchased at an additional cost, which will be negotiated between the buyer and myself. The extra items are:
Blackhawk single point sling with adaptor
Manticore Arms Raptor charging handle (Have original also)
Rat Worx USA 9 inch side rail
10 new amber colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper
3 new black colored 30 Rd magazines in wrapper
3 slightly used amber colored 30 Rd magazine
2 slightly used black colored 42 Rd magazines
GG&G MAD folding rear sight
GG&G Flip up front sight
Surefire 300X Tactical flashlight with mounting kit and manual
Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic in box with manual
Scopecoat protective cover for Aimpoint
The buyer can pick and choose their items or can buy it all for $2100, and I pay the shipping. I am selling to pay for other gun projects and the price is firm. No trades please. Your FFL must be willing to accept this from a non-FFL holder. I accept checks and MO. I will ship the rifle to the FFL and the accessories directly to the buyer. Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me with any questions.
Jerry