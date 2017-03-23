FS- Mcwhorter Custom 7mm Magnum Mcwhorter custom 7mm mag on a Stiller Precision action. McMillan Hunter stock bedded.

Hart #5 helically fluted 26" barrel and custom muzzle break. Jewell trigger.

Premier Heritage 3-15X50 30MM tube scope with custom MC3 reticle, set up for 7mmMag with 168 grain Berger's to 800 yards. Rifle has been shot 71 times and I will include 129 rounds of 168 grain Berger VLD 7mag ammo from Mcwhorter. This rifle shoots in the .2's at 100 yards. Scope is set up to 800 yards. $5500 shipped and insured to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











