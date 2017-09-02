     close
FS: McMillan 264 WinMag !!PRICE REDUCED!!
02-09-2017
FS: McMillan 264 WinMag !!PRICE REDUCED!!
This item was originally posted on an estate sale with bipod and scope. The whole packaged was purchased for $6,500 at original value. Due to a majority desire sell ONLY the gun, relisting the rifle for $3,500.

CUSTOM MCMILLAN 264 WIN MAG
- Made by Greybull Precision
- Manners MCS-T Stock
- Fluted Barrel
- Badger Break
- 20 MOA Rail
- Timney Trigger 2.5 lbs
- Weight: 9 Lbs
- 24 in. barrel plus break
-60-80 rds total through gun

~80 Rds of custom ammo included by Greybull Precision
--140 gr VLD
--72 gr Retumbo
--Rem 9 1/2 Primer
--Win Brass
-- Chrono at 3,225 fps




Groupings were done with shoulder and bipod - no sled or rest, at 100 yds with the Greybull ammo.

The cold bore group pictures on the right. First round is most left of the three, with a overall .547 in.

The second grouping is to the left, with an overall of .349 in.

You can PM me or text at seven one three, 819, zero six nine zero.
