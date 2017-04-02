     close
FS: Mausingfield in XLR Carbon
FS: Mausingfield in XLR Carbon
This is a PNW build, I wanted to piece together some of the finer parts that WA state had to offer, and this is what I came up with.

Mausingfield M5 SA/RH
Benchmark .243 SS 7.75T 5gr Medium Palma Fin 26" threaded 5/8-24 (w/thread protector)... Benchmark chambered the rifle.
XLR Carbon w/15" handgaurd and folding Tactical model buttstock
Timney Calvin Elite Nickel Plated Trigger (no bolt stop)

Rifle has only been shot in two matches and three range trips. Round count is 294. I was pushing Berger 105s @ 2950fps. Rifle shot fantastic, I'm scaling back to one match rifle, one 308, and one 223 so I'm not interested in trading for another stick. That said, I would entertain trades for optics (NF ATACR F1, Kahles K624i, Vortex AMG or Razor Gen II).

asking $3625 shipped

*bipod, mag, and APA LB not for sale.


