FS Like New Tikka Laminate Stainless 300 wsm with Trijicon Scope I have an almost new Tikka Laminate stock with Stainless 24" barrel in 300 wsm for sale. Gun has zero marks, scratches or dings. It looks just as it did when i took it out of the box a few months ago. It has a Trijicon Accupower 2.5-10x56 scope with the illuminated reticle which is the green crosshair with 30mm main tube. The scope sets in a set of lightweight Tally's. The scope has zero marks on it as well. The entire set up is less than 3 months old. The gun has only been brought out to the range once and fired 14 times. Never hunted or seen the woods. It is currently zeroed in a hair high a 100yds. It shot factory Barnes 165gr TTSX 1" right out of the box. Gun comes with limbsaver recoil pad and the factory recoil pad as well. I will also include the remaining Barnes TTSX 165 grain rounds and the once fired brass with it. The gun comes with the original box, lock and paperwork along with the scope box and paperwork as well. Will also include 1 box of 50 Nosler 150gr E-TIP projectiles. Only reason for sale is i have recently purchased 3 new rifles so this one has to go. This is truly a beautiful setup. I have right at $1,600 invested in this set up and I'm selling for $1250 shipped to the lower 48. Must ship to FFL. If FFL to FFL is required please add and additional $30. First "I'll take it" trumps all. I am going to try to post pics. However if i am unsuccessful you can message me an email address or phone number you would like pics sent to. Thanks



Would consider trade for Leica ERI 3-12X50 4A, Meopta R1 3-12X56 4A Illuminated or Zeiss Conquest DL 3-12x50 with #60 reticle. Any scopes i would be interested in must be second focal plane and in new or as new condition with factory box and paperwork.





