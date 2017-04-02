     close
FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts
02-04-2017, 09:20 AM
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: SC
Posts: 10
FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts
FS 3 nice Brownings

LH A-Bolt Stainless Stalker 7mm Rem Mag. Talley 30mm rings, 3 magazines and a piece of box of ammo. $650 shipped.

RH X-Bolt Stainless Stalker Carbon Fiber Fluted 30-06. Talley 30mm rings, ammo, and original box. $850 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope available for additional $700

RH X-Bolt Stainless Hunter .308. Talley 30mm rings. Has a scuff mark on left side of bottom metal. Will try to show in the picture. $650 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope with original box available for additional $750.

All 3 guns where used by my 3 sons this year form age 13-21 and all 3 harvested
multiple deer. Thank you for looking. PM or email for additional questions.
rjhewittjr1@gmail.com
Attached Thumbnails
FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1387.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1389.jpg  

FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1379.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1378-1-.jpg  

FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1384.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1383.jpg  

Last edited by Doc88; 02-04-2017 at 10:11 AM.
    02-04-2017, 09:25 AM
    Join Date: Nov 2016
    Location: SC
    Posts: 10
    Re: FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts
    More Pictures
    Attached Thumbnails
    FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1388.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1380.jpg  

    FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1386-1-.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1381.jpg  

    FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1385.jpg   FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts-img_1382.jpg  

