FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts



LH A-Bolt Stainless Stalker 7mm Rem Mag. Talley 30mm rings, 3 magazines and a piece of box of ammo. $650 shipped.



RH X-Bolt Stainless Stalker Carbon Fiber Fluted 30-06. Talley 30mm rings, ammo, and original box. $850 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope available for additional $700



RH X-Bolt Stainless Hunter .308. Talley 30mm rings. Has a scuff mark on left side of bottom metal. Will try to show in the picture. $650 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope with original box available for additional $750.



All 3 guns where used by my 3 sons this year form age 13-21 and all 3 harvested

multiple deer. Thank you for looking. PM or email for additional questions.

rjhewittjr1@gmail.com FS 3 nice BrowningsLH A-Bolt Stainless Stalker 7mm Rem Mag. Talley 30mm rings, 3 magazines and a piece of box of ammo. $650 shipped.RH X-Bolt Stainless Stalker Carbon Fiber Fluted 30-06. Talley 30mm rings, ammo, and original box. $850 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope available for additional $700RH X-Bolt Stainless Hunter .308. Talley 30mm rings. Has a scuff mark on left side of bottom metal. Will try to show in the picture. $650 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope with original box available for additional $750.All 3 guns where used by my 3 sons this year form age 13-21 and all 3 harvestedmultiple deer. Thank you for looking. PM or email for additional questions. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











Last edited by Doc88; 02-04-2017 at 10:11 AM .