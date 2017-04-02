FS LH A-Bolt and 2 RH X-Bolts

FS 3 nice Brownings
LH A-Bolt Stainless Stalker 7mm Rem Mag. Talley 30mm rings, 3 magazines and a piece of box of ammo. $650 shipped.
RH X-Bolt Stainless Stalker Carbon Fiber Fluted 30-06. Talley 30mm rings, ammo, and original box. $850 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope available for additional $700
RH X-Bolt Stainless Hunter .308. Talley 30mm rings. Has a scuff mark on left side of bottom metal. Will try to show in the picture. $650 shipped. Meopta Meostar 3-12x56 R1 scope with original box available for additional $750.
All 3 guns where used by my 3 sons this year form age 13-21 and all 3 harvested
multiple deer. Thank you for looking. PM or email for additional questions.
rjhewittjr1@gmail.com